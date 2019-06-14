Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MLB
Published

David Ortiz's wife, Tiffany, thanks friend for 'heroism' after husband shot at Dominican Republic bar

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Suspected Ortiz shooter among six suspects in custody in Dominican RepublicVideo

Suspected Ortiz shooter among six suspects in custody in Dominican Republic

The suspects involved in the shooting of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz got paid $7,800 for the hit, according to authorities; Steve Harrigan reports from Santo Domingo.

David Ortiz’s wife, Tiffany Ortiz, thanked a friend Thursday who helped save her husband’s life after he was shot and wounded at a Dominican Republic bar over the weekend.

The Boston Red Sox released a statement on behalf of Tiffany Ortiz, who thanked the owner of Presidente Sports for his quick thinking in driving David Ortiz to the hospital following the shooting.

ACCUSED DAVID ORTIZ GUNMAN CLAIMS SLUGGER WASN’T INTENDED TARGET

“I want to take this opportunity to offer our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Eliezer Salvador, owner of Presidente Sports, for your quick thinking and swift action on Sunday night,” Tiffany Ortiz said in the statement. “Your heroism and selflessness were the first steps to ensuring David could get the urgent care he required. For that, we are eternally grateful.”

David Ortiz was shot and wounded at a Dominican Republic bar over the weekend. Police arrested six people in connection with the shooting, including one gunman. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

David Ortiz was shot and wounded at a Dominican Republic bar over the weekend. Police arrested six people in connection with the shooting, including one gunman. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Tiffany Ortiz also thanked the doctors at Abel Gonzalez Clinic where her husband was before he was taken back to Boston and placed in Massachusetts General Hospital’s intensive care unit.

DAVID ORTIZ SHOOTING HIGHLIGHTS CRIME PLAGUING DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, SLUGGER HAD CALLED ON POLICE CHIEF TO 'TAKE CARE OF' IT

“David remains in guarded condition in the surgical intensive care unit following his second surgery,” the statement said. “He continues to heal and make progress. David will continue to recover in the ICU and future updates on his condition will be provided when necessary.”

Ortiz was shot in the torso and needed his gallbladder and part of his intestine removed.

DAVID ORTIZ SHOT FOR $8G BOUNTY, POLICE REVEAL, AS INVESTIGATORS TRY TO PIECE TOGETHER MOTIVE FOR HIT

Police announced Wednesday six people were arrested in the shooting and that four more people were sought.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.