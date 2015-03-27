Dave Shinskie retains starting QB job at Boston College after setting freshman records

Baseball player turned quarterback Dave Shinskie has been chosen as the starter for Boston College.

Coach Frank Spaziani chose the sophomore for the season opener Sept. 4 at home against Weber State.

Shinskie began last season as a 25-year-old freshman after seven years in professional baseball. He never reached the majors after being drafted as a right-handed pitcher in the fourth round in 2003 by the Minnesota Twins.

Shinskie started 10 games last year. He competed with sophomore Mike Marscovetra and freshmen Chase Rettig and Josh Bordner for the No. 1 job this season.

Last year he threw for 2,049 yards and 15 touchdowns, both school freshman records. He completed 149 of 288 passes with 14 interceptions.