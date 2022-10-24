Davante Adams makes photographers move after incident 2 weeks ago

It’s clear Las Vegas Raiders superstar receiver Davante Adams has learned from his past.

During the team’s win at home on Sunday afternoon against the Houston Texans, a 38-20 victory where Adams led the Raiders in receiving yards with 95 on eight catches, Adams headed back to the locker room. But he made sure that the lane was clear to run through as he didn’t want to have another confrontation with a photographer.

During the Raiders’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago, Adams’ frustration with losing boiled over when a photographer stepped in front of him as he walked off the field. Adams shoved him and walked away, later apologizing for the incident at his locker.

That incident remains under NFL investigation, as Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault for intentionally inflicting "bodily harm" to the freelance photographer who suffered "whiplash and head ache," according to court records obtained by Fox News Digital. The photographer also may have suffered a concussion.

"I want to apologize to the guy running off the field, and he ran and jumped in front of me," Adams said. "I'm coming off the field and I bumped into him and pushed him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me and I shouldn't have responded that way and that's how I initially responded. I want to apologize to him for that."

Adams could still face discipline from the league.

This time around, though, Adams cleared the runway and shuffled his way through the crowd of people, making sure not to bump into anyone.

Adams’ performance was one to smile about, as the Raiders captured their second win of the season. But it was behind the three touchdowns of running back Josh Jacobs that jolted the Raiders’ offense over the Texans.

Jacobs rushed for 143 yards on 20 carries, averaging 7.2 yards a touch to set the tone for quarterback Derek Carr and the rest of the offense. Mack Hollins also had a touchdown on two catches for 44 yards.