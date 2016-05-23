Darvish in line Saturday for 1st Rangers start since surgery

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Yu Darvish is line to make his first start Saturday for the Texas Rangers in nearly 22 months, and since having Tommy John surgery.

Darvish is expected to start for the Rangers in Saturday night's home game against Pittsburgh after five rehab outings this month.

Manager Jeff Banister said Monday that Darvish will start the middle game of that interleague series if he feels good.

The right-hander from Japan last pitched in a major league game Aug. 9, 2014, then missed the end of that season with right elbow inflammation. Darvish had more issues the following spring and had surgery on March 17, 2015.

Darvish said he felt good after the rehab starts split between Triple-A and Double-A. He struck out 21 and allowed two earned runs in 20 innings.