Darren Waller on mentoring Tim Tebow: 'I'd love to help him'

Las Vegas Raiders superstar Darren Waller is easily one of the best tight ends in football, and when it comes to one of the newest tight ends in the NFL – Tim Tebow of the Jacksonville Jaguars – Waller says he’d be willing to help him out.

Waller told TMZ Sports during a recent interview that he wants to serve as a mentor to Tebow, who is attempting to make his return to the NFL after not playing in a regular-season game since the 2012 season with the New York Jets.

"If he thinks he can learn from me," Waller told the website, "then I'd love to help him and help make his transition smoother."

Waller can somewhat relate to Tebow when it comes to changing positions. He began his NFL career as a wide receiver and recently made the switch to tight end. Tebow was drafted by the Denver Broncos to play quarterback, but will now attempt to transition into a tight end.

"I tried to find any information I could from watching guys play or asking people when I moved," Waller said. "So, I'd love to continue to pass that on and help him be a better player."

Tebow played in 35 games in the NFL. He won one playoff game with the Broncos. He had 2,422 career passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns, and 989 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns over the course of his career.

Even though the former quarterback hasn’t played in the NFL in quite some time, Waller believes Tebow could have success at his new position.

"Football is in his blood," Waller told TMZ. "So, I feel like he'll find a way. He'll find a way. He's physical, he's athletic. So, I wish him nothing but the best going forward."