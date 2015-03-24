Danny Willett to move into top 50 and make debut at Augusta National

Danny Willett of England is going to the Masters for the first time with a little help from the world ranking formula.

Willett, who won the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa two weeks ago, is at No. 51 in the world in this week's ranking. The Dubai Open on the Asian Tour ended Sunday as the final official golf tournament of the year.

Willett did not play, but because points are gradually reduced at differing rates in the world ranking formula, Willett will move up to No. 50 in the final ranking of the year that is published Dec. 29. The top 50 at the end of each year earn invitations to the Masters. Willett will finish narrowly ahead of Tommy Fleetwood of England, who missed the cut in the Dubai Open.