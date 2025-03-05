Danica Patrick reveals drivers she'd want to race against in dream scenario

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has her dream race.

Patrick, 42, was asked to pick three people, dead or alive, to race.

"Well, I think I’d want to see how I stacked up against Ayrton Senna. He was one of the greats in Formula 1," Patrick said during a recent appearance on OutKick’s "Gaines for Girls" podcast with Riley Gaines.

Senna, who died in an accident during a 1994 race at age 34, is a Formula 1 legend.

Senna achieved 41 wins, 65 pole positions, 19 fastest laps and 80 podiums and was known for his aggressive driving style.

Patrick then selected one of NASCAR’s greatest drivers to compete against.

"Maybe get out there and doorbang with Dale Earnhardt Sr. Obviously, I know (Dale Earnhardt Jr.) super well. I drove for him. He’s a friend, and his wife Amy is great. But, you know, he was known as ‘the Intimidator.' So, that would be a fun person to see, like, what did that feel like? Would I be intimidated? Cause I have a real mean streak in me at times," Patrick said.

Earnhardt raced in the NASCAR Winston Cup Series, now the NASCAR Cup Series, from 1975 to 2001.

Earnhardt won 76 Winston Cup races and 24 exhibition events, for a combined 100 wins.

The legend is the only driver in NASCAR history to win a race in four different, consecutive decades.

Earnhardt, like Senna, died in a race of a skull fracture during a last-lap crash during the Daytona 500 in 2001 at 49 years old.

In Patrick’s hypothetical race, she is taking on Senna and Earnhardt competitively and, for her third person, she chose to put someone in her own car.

"Maybe put someone in my car. Who’d I want to put in my car? I think I’d put Jesus in my car. I think that, in all of my spiritual practices and religious experiences, I’ve been connecting with the energy of Jesus. It has always felt like a homie, like just your best friend. Like someone that’s just super cool and on your level but just all love. And, so, there you go, that’d be my passenger," Patrick said.

Patrick is one of the most successful women in racing history.

She is the first woman to win an IndyCar Series race, the first to have a pole position in a NASCAR Cup Series race and holds the highest finish by a woman in the Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 500, among many other accomplishments.

