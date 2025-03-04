Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Danica Patrick tells Riley Gaines there are 'clear biological differences' between males, females

'There’s just no question that guys are able to achieve more than women,' says Patrick

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Riley Gaines, Danica Patrick talk 'biological differences' in men and women Video

Riley Gaines, Danica Patrick talk 'biological differences' in men and women

Danica Patrick joins OutKick's Riley Gaines on the "Gaines for Girls" podcast as they talk the differences between men and women.

Riley Gaines and former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick discussed their fight to keep biological males out of girls' and women's sports.

Gaines has fought against transgender athletes from competing against biological females since Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer, won a Division I NCAA championship.

Patrick has been mostly step-for-step with Gaines on the issue. In fact, it was a primary reason why she voted in this past election for the first time in her life.

Danica Patrick in 2018

Danica Patrick looks on during the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis on May 27, 2018. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

"I think it’s ironic that I’m passionate about that, because I was a girl in a guys’ sport," Patrick told Gaines on OutKick's "Gaines for Girls" podcast.

However, Patrick reiterated her very clear stance.

"There are just clear biological differences between the two," Patrick said. 

Danica Patrick smiles

IndyCar Series television analyst Danica Patrick for NBC Sports prior to the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

RILEY GAINES LEADS PRE-RACE PRAYER BEFORE NASCAR CUP SERIES RACE IN TEXAS

"All you have to do is YouTube or Google some stories of people that took transition drugs and how different they felt taking testosterone. Whether it be strength, libido, or just all the changes that end up happening – hormones play a huge role. Hormones, to a large degree, create your personality, and they definitely drive biology. So there’s just some clear differences. When it comes to strength and pure potential there, there’s just no question that guys are able to achieve more than women."

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month to keep transgender athletes out of girls' and women's sports, but that has not stopped at least three states from ignoring it.

Danica Patrick in 2013

Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 GoDaddy.com Chevrolet, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Camping World RV Sales 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 12, 2013 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Jonathan Ferrey/NASCAR via Getty Images)

The Department of Education has begun investigations into California, Minnesota and Maine, the latter of which came after a heated discussion between Trump and Maine Gov. Janet Mills.

Trump made mention of his order during Tuesday's joint address to Congress, again promising a lack of federal funding if states defy his order.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.