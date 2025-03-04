Danica Patrick tells Riley Gaines there are 'clear biological differences' between males, females

Riley Gaines and former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick discussed their fight to keep biological males out of girls' and women's sports.

Gaines has fought against transgender athletes from competing against biological females since Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer, won a Division I NCAA championship.

Patrick has been mostly step-for-step with Gaines on the issue. In fact, it was a primary reason why she voted in this past election for the first time in her life.

"I think it’s ironic that I’m passionate about that, because I was a girl in a guys’ sport," Patrick told Gaines on OutKick's "Gaines for Girls" podcast.

However, Patrick reiterated her very clear stance.

"There are just clear biological differences between the two," Patrick said.

"All you have to do is YouTube or Google some stories of people that took transition drugs and how different they felt taking testosterone. Whether it be strength, libido, or just all the changes that end up happening – hormones play a huge role. Hormones, to a large degree, create your personality, and they definitely drive biology. So there’s just some clear differences. When it comes to strength and pure potential there, there’s just no question that guys are able to achieve more than women."

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month to keep transgender athletes out of girls' and women's sports, but that has not stopped at least three states from ignoring it.

The Department of Education has begun investigations into California, Minnesota and Maine, the latter of which came after a heated discussion between Trump and Maine Gov. Janet Mills.

Trump made mention of his order during Tuesday's joint address to Congress, again promising a lack of federal funding if states defy his order.

