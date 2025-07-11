Expand / Collapse search
Sports

UFC's Dana White hints that recently retired Jon Jones, Conor McGregor could return for White House fights

White said Jones is 'back in' the drug-testing pool after retiring June 21

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Georges St-Pierre wants to see Conor McGregor back in UFC Video

Georges St-Pierre wants to see Conor McGregor back in UFC

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre tells Fox News Digital he's hoping Conor McGregor can finally return to the octagon.

President Donald Trump revealed plans last week to have a UFC card at the White House to celebrate the United States' 250th birthday next year.

"Every one of our national parks, battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of ‘America250,’ and I even think we’re going to have a UFC fight," Trump said in a speech at the Iowa State Fairgrounds last week in an address on the eve of the Fourth of July.

It would be an unprecedented event, and UFC President Dana White is promising "the baddest card of all time."

Donald Trump and Dana White

Donald Trump speaks with Dana White, left, during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2024. (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

"Everybody wants to fight on this card. Literally everybody," White told the "Full Send Podcast" this week.

So much so, White confirmed that Jon Jones, who announced his retirement June 21, "jumped back in the [drug-testing] pool."

When asked if that was official, White replied, "Oh yeah."

After Jones' retirement, his heavyweight title went to Tom Aspinall. So, it's not hard to imagine what White's "dream main event" is.

jon jones

Jon Jones reacts after his TKO victory against Stipe Miocic in a UFC heavyweight championship fight during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden Nov. 16, 2024, in New York City.  (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

BOXER JAKE PAUL TOUTS FORMER OPPONENT BEN ASKREN'S PERSEVERANCE DURING EX-UFC STAR'S BOUT WITH SERIOUS ILLNESS

"The dream main event right now would be Aspinall vs. Jones," White said, without much hesitation.

Jones all but confirmed this week he'd be fighting at the White House.

"The moment I heard Donald Trump‘s announcement, I started training again," Jones said on X Thursday.

Conor McGregor quickly showed interest in fighting at the White House, and White even said McGregor "could be" on the same card as Jones at the nation's capital.

"McGregor has gotten himself to a point where he is and will be, whether he stops fighting or not, one of the biggest superstars in sports, period," White said.

McGregor, 36, last fought in 2021, when he lost to Dustin Poirier after breaking a leg during the fight. He was slated to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June, but the fight was called off after he broke his toe during training. 

Conor McGregor in 2021

Conor McGregor prepares to fight Dustin Poirier in a UFC 264 lightweight mixed martial arts bout July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Trump, a close friend of White, attended a UFC fight in Newark, New Jersey, in June. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.