UFC's Dana White hints that recently retired Jon Jones, Conor McGregor could return for White House fights

President Donald Trump revealed plans last week to have a UFC card at the White House to celebrate the United States' 250th birthday next year.

"Every one of our national parks, battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of ‘America250,’ and I even think we’re going to have a UFC fight," Trump said in a speech at the Iowa State Fairgrounds last week in an address on the eve of the Fourth of July.

It would be an unprecedented event, and UFC President Dana White is promising "the baddest card of all time."

"Everybody wants to fight on this card. Literally everybody," White told the "Full Send Podcast" this week.

So much so, White confirmed that Jon Jones, who announced his retirement June 21, "jumped back in the [drug-testing] pool."

When asked if that was official, White replied, "Oh yeah."

After Jones' retirement, his heavyweight title went to Tom Aspinall. So, it's not hard to imagine what White's "dream main event" is.

"The dream main event right now would be Aspinall vs. Jones," White said, without much hesitation.

Jones all but confirmed this week he'd be fighting at the White House.

"The moment I heard Donald Trump‘s announcement, I started training again," Jones said on X Thursday.

Conor McGregor quickly showed interest in fighting at the White House, and White even said McGregor "could be" on the same card as Jones at the nation's capital.

"McGregor has gotten himself to a point where he is and will be, whether he stops fighting or not, one of the biggest superstars in sports, period," White said.

McGregor, 36, last fought in 2021, when he lost to Dustin Poirier after breaking a leg during the fight. He was slated to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June, but the fight was called off after he broke his toe during training.

Trump, a close friend of White, attended a UFC fight in Newark, New Jersey, in June.

