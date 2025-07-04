Conor McGregor suggests interest in competing in White House UFC fight: 'Count me in'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

UFC star Conor McGregor hasn't fought since July of 2021, but he may have his eyes set on a marquee event next year.

After President Donald Trump announced Thursday that a UFC fight would take place on White House grounds next year, McGregor reacted to the news with a seeming eagerness to participate, on social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Happy 4th of July, USA. Excited with President Trump announcing a UFC fight event at the White House. I would be honoured! Count me in!" McGregor wrote on X.

McGregor later re-shared his post with a photo of him and Trump in the Oval Office.

In March, McGregor said he will be running for president of his home country of Ireland as well.

On Friday, the fighter followed up on his post expressing interest with a bold prediction about participating in next year's White House fight as the sitting president of the country.

"July 4th next year is a Saturday, regarding President Trumps UFC White House event. I will be reigning President of Ireland just under 1 year when I step out on the lawns of the White House to throw down. Epic proportions! Or as I like to call it, Tuesday at the office. Vote McGregor," he wrote on X.

UFC'S DANA WHITE EXPLAINS WHY HE WANTS 'NOTHING TO DO WITH POLITICS,' CITES MEDIA'S TREATMENT OF TRUMP

In March, McGregor visited the White House and criticized the Irish government in an attempt to raise awareness of "the issues the people of Ireland face."

"Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland, and it's high time that America is made aware of what's going on in Ireland. What is going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is a government of zero action and zero accountability," he said during an appearance alongside White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on March 20.

In terms of his fighting career, McGregor has long touted his return to the octagon after his first attempt last June came to an unfortunate end due to a training injury.

In April, McGregor said he would only return to fighting for an event that would take place in a large stadium.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’ll only come back to a stadium," he wrote in a post on X after WrestleMania 41, which was held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

McGregor, 36, last fought in 2021, when he lost to Dustin Poirier after breaking his leg during the fight. He was slated to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June, but the fight was called off after he broke his toe during training.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X , and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .



