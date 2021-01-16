Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UFC
Published

Dana White: Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC return hinges on lightweight division

Khabib has won 29 consecutive fights

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The door is open for Khabib Nurmagomedov to return to the UFC.

Dana White said Saturday the undefeated UFC lightweight champion may make a return to the octagon with the promotion if he’s impressed by the lightweight division after UFC 257.

"He’s accomplished everything he set out to accomplish. He thought that (Charles) Oliveira looked really good in his fight against Tony Ferguson. Next Saturday, we have the (Conor) McGregor-(Dustin) Poirier fight and (Michael) Chandler and (Dan) Hooker on there," White said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"His words to me were, ‘I’m gonna watch this fight.’ He said, ‘I would never tie up the division, hold the belt, keep the belt away from anybody else. These guys do something spectacular, show me something spectacular, and make me want to come back and fight.’ So I have a feeling that if somebody delivers, it could be on the co-main event or the main event and like I said he thought Oliveira looked good. Two fights coming up, if these guys can do something special, Khabib will fight them."

Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after submitting Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. He said he gave everything he had to the sport and would step away. Also weighing on him was the death of his father earlier in 2020 from coronavirus.

UFC WON'T PUNISH FIGHTERS FOR MARIJUANA USE IN POLICY CHANGE

Earlier in the week, McGregor tried to poke Nurmagomedov a bit more. The two have had one of the more heated rivalries in UFC. Nurmagomedov beat McGregor in their first fight.

"How you could walk away at this stage is baffling to me but to each to their own," he told The Mac Life about his rival deciding to retire. "There’s so many amazing fights out there. Even the carry-on around the Tony [Ferguson] situation, like I don’t care about nothing. You’re scheduled to fight a man. No matter what. Fights must take place. You can’t just scurry away from bouts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s been the hallmark of his approach. I was not surprised to see him walk away or scurry away, I should say. It is what it is. We carry on."

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_