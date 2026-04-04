Dan Hurley’s wife calls out St John’s fans for rooting against UConn in March Madness

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The UConn Huskies men’s basketball team is one win away from reaching their third national championship in the last four years.

The Huskies got to the Final Four after a stunning Elite Eight win over the Duke Blue Devils when Braylon Mullins nailed a long 3-pointer to give them the lead right before the final buzzer. Duke reached the game with a victory over the St. John’s Red Storm.

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Dan Hurley’s wife, Andrea, weighed in on St. John’s fans seemingly rooting against the Huskies as they took on the Michigan State Spartans in the other Sweet 16 matchup on that side of the bracket. It appeared the rivalry between the two schools is alive and well.

"OK, I’m gonna say it. St. John’s fans … When we went to the game, all those St. John’s fans were rooting against us," Andrea Hurley said on "The Field of 68: After Dark." "And that just broke my heart. … It’s really sad. … That’s crappy … That was crappy."

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Hurley said she was talking to Rick Pitino’s wife during the Big East Championship and asked her how she did it, seemingly forming a bond with the family over the rival school.She added that she may not have wanted to see the Red Storm in the tournament, but didn’t necessarily want to face the Blue Devils either.

Dan Hurley had praise for his wife earlier in the week after he said she was able to keep players from storming the court after Mullins’ shot went in against Duke. UConn may have received a technical foul for going on the court too early, which may have presented a different conversation from the media going into Final Four.

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UConn will take on Illinois in their Final Four matchup. The winner will either play Arizona or Michigan.