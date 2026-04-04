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March Madness

Dan Hurley’s wife calls out St John’s fans for rooting against UConn in March Madness

Andrea Hurley had some words for Red Storm fans

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Final Four ‘most stacked ever’, Who will cut the nets? | The Herd Video

Final Four ‘most stacked ever’, Who will cut the nets? | The Herd

Michigan, Arizona, Illinois, and UConn are in the Final Four. Colin Cowherd discusses the matchups and asks if this is the best Final Four ever.

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The UConn Huskies men’s basketball team is one win away from reaching their third national championship in the last four years.

The Huskies got to the Final Four after a stunning Elite Eight win over the Duke Blue Devils when Braylon Mullins nailed a long 3-pointer to give them the lead right before the final buzzer. Duke reached the game with a victory over the St. John’s Red Storm.

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Andrea Hurley watching a college basketball game at Mohegan Sun Arena

Andrea Hurley, wife of UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley, watches the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame exhibition game between the UConn Huskies and Boston College Eagles at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., on Oct. 13, 2025. (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire)

Dan Hurley’s wife, Andrea, weighed in on St. John’s fans seemingly rooting against the Huskies as they took on the Michigan State Spartans in the other Sweet 16 matchup on that side of the bracket. It appeared the rivalry between the two schools is alive and well.

"OK, I’m gonna say it. St. John’s fans … When we went to the game, all those St. John’s fans were rooting against us," Andrea Hurley said on "The Field of 68: After Dark." "And that just broke my heart. … It’s really sad. … That’s crappy … That was crappy."

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UConn head coach Dan Hurley talking with a referee during a basketball game.

UConn head coach Dan Hurley talks with a referee during the first half of the Elite Eight NCAA tournament game against Duke in Washington on March 29, 2026. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

Hurley said she was talking to Rick Pitino’s wife during the Big East Championship and asked her how she did it, seemingly forming a bond with the family over the rival school.She added that she may not have wanted to see the Red Storm in the tournament, but didn’t necessarily want to face the Blue Devils either.

Dan Hurley had praise for his wife earlier in the week after he said she was able to keep players from storming the court after Mullins’ shot went in against Duke. UConn may have received a technical foul for going on the court too early, which may have presented a different conversation from the media going into Final Four.

UConn head coach Dan Hurley speaking at a news conference

UConn head coach Dan Hurley speaks during a news conference ahead of the national semifinal NCAA college basketball tournament game against Illinois at the Final Four in Indianapolis on April 2, 2026. (Abbie Parr/AP)

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UConn will take on Illinois in their Final Four matchup. The winner will either play Arizona or Michigan.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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