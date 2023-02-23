Expand / Collapse search
Damian Lillard freestyles in Trail Blazers' music video after being stuck on plane for seven hours

Lillard, also known as "DAME D.O.L.L.A" in the rap game, found an artistic way to pass time

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
If you ever found yourself dealing with a delayed flight, and are unsure on how to pass the time, follow the Portland Trail Blazers and make a music video. 

On Wednesday night, Portland was looking to fly to Sacramento to face the Kings, but a snowstorm was not allowing that to happen. 

For seven hours, the Trail Blazers were piled on to the plane just waiting for takeoff and needed something to pass the time. 

Damian Lillard, #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers, poses for a portrait before the NBA All-Star Game as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Damian Lillard, #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers, poses for a portrait before the NBA All-Star Game as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. (Mikey Berlfein/NBAE via Getty Images)

So, knowing that All-Star guard Damian Lillard is a pretty good rapper – he goes by the stage name "DAME D.O.L.L.A" – the Trail Blazers decided to drop a beat and let Lillard freestyle over it while hyping him up. 

The instrumental for "Tomorrow 2" by Glorilla and Cardi B was blaring over the speakers, as Lillard locked in. 

WARNING: Video below contains explicit language

"Man, how the f--- we stuck up in the snow? Guess we fly this b---- tomorrow," he began. "Back stuck on the plane, I might have to buy a fit tomorrow. And it’s cuffin’ weather, grab ya b----; she might get hit tomorrow."

Lillard also shouted out some of his teammates, while also having some fun with old NBA storylines like former NBA guard Gilbert Arenas having a firearm in the Washington Wizards locker room. 

Damian Lillard, #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers, celebrates a basket against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center on Feb. 4, 2023 in Chicago.

Damian Lillard, #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers, celebrates a basket against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center on Feb. 4, 2023 in Chicago. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

"Shooters in the locker room like we the Wizards, got me tight, stuck up in this f---ing blizzard," he rapped. 

And one of Lillard’s bars came true. 

The Trail Blazers had to wait until Thursday morning to get back on their chartered flight and head to Sacramento because the snowstorm persisted throughout the night. 

Damian Lillard, #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers, celebrates with teammates after a 134-124 victory over the Utah Jazz at Moda Center on Jan. 25, 2023 in Portland, Oregon.

Damian Lillard, #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers, celebrates with teammates after a 134-124 victory over the Utah Jazz at Moda Center on Jan. 25, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. (Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Lillard was the lone All-Star from Portland for festivities that took place in Salt Lake City this past weekend. He hit the game-winning three-pointer for Team Giannis. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.