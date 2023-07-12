Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buffalo Bills
Published

Damar Hamlin breaks down during emotional award tribute to Bills’ training staff at ESPYS

Bills' training staff honored with Pat Tillman Award for Service

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The members of the Buffalo Bills’ training staff were honored as recipients of the Pat Tillman Award for Service during the 2023 ESPYS after their quick call to action earlier this year saved the life of safety Damar Hamlin. 

The story is one NFL fans will never forget as Hamlin lay on the turf in the Cincinnati Bengals’ Paycor Stadium for what we later learned was a cardiac arrest after a hit to the chest by Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on a return.

Fearing the worst, the world watched as medical staff sprinted out to help Hamlin. His heart had stopped, but after administering CPR and a defibrillator, his heart started beating again, and he was rushed to the UC Medical Center. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bills training staff consoles Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills training staff are seen onstage at The 2023 ESPYS on July 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The ESPYS on Wednesday night had Hamlin present the award after a moving tribute to the staff that was narrated by No. 3 himself. When it was finished, Hamlin wiped away tears as he walked to the microphone to announce the Bills’ training staff to accept their well-deserved award.

Led by Denny Kellington, the Bills’ assistant athletic trainer who is credited with saving Hamlin’s life after collapsing on the field, the training staff walked to the stage.

That’s when Hamlin broke down even more.

BILLS' DAMAR HAMLIN APPEARS AT OTAS NEARLY FIVE MONTHS AFTER CARDIAC ARREST

He embraced all the trainers, and though his back was turned to the cameras, it was clear he was very emotional reuniting with all of them in that moment. 

Damar Hamlin and Bills training staff take red carpet photo

Damar Hamlin, center, and the Buffalo Bills athletic training staff, recipients of the Pat Tillman Service Award, attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Because of their actions, Hamlin is not just alive – he’s back on the football field. Hamlin was caught in his No. 3 jersey practicing with his teammates before training camp got under way. General manager Brandon Beane revealed that Hamlin was cleared for full football activities in April.

"He’s fully cleared, he’s here, and he is of the mindset – he is in a great headspace – to come back and make his return," Beane said at the time. 

It’s truly a miraculous and inspirational story that Hamlin has embraced and somehow turned into a positive on and off the field.

Damar Hamlin wipes away tears

Damar Hamlin speaks onstage at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Hamlin always knows that things could be entirely different if it wasn’t for the ones that acted quickly in the moment he needed it most. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.