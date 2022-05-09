Dallas mayor Eric Johnson wants America’s Team and another team in his city

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Dallas Cowboys still proudly continue to carry the moniker, albeit unofficially, of being America’s Team. But the mayor of Dallas believes the Cowboys shouldn’t be his city’s exclusive team.

Dallas mayor Eric Johnson has recently gone on something of a media tour, campaigning to get a second team to move to the Metroplex, particularly into south Dallas.

"We need an AFC team that plays in Southern Dallas," Johnson tweeted. "It would never want for a fan base or attendance or support from the City of Dallas. Who wouldn’t want to see a Dallas versus Dallas Super Bowl…in the City of Dallas?

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"So which AFC team do you want to see move to Southern Dallas? Chargers or Jaguars?"

This is fanciful. But also interesting.

The NFL has not officially discussed moving either the Jaguars or Chargers in years. When the Chargers moved from San Diego to Los Angeles they eventually signed a 20-year lease to play at SoFi Stadium in L.A., although they do have a 10-year option that comes up in 2030.

Moving a team or expanding to Dallas would require a three-fourths vote of league owners and that includes Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who may or may not love the idea of having a new team competing with his for local revenue.

Jones is very powerful and persuasive and can bring a voting bloc of other owners to agree with him on multiple league issues so if he’s against this idea, it’s practically dead on arrival.

But Johnson isn’t dissuaded.

"If a deal can be made that benefits the NFL, the other owners, the City of Dallas, and possibly the Cowboys, it’s a no-brainer," Johnson said. "But here’s the rub: if it benefits all of the stakeholders I just mentioned except Jerry Jones, does that mean a deal couldn’t/shouldn’t happen?

"I’m not so sure…and it’s my job as mayor to ask these types of questions when my city and its residents stands to benefit. I’m both a sports fan and a lover of Dallas. If LA and NY can both support a NFC and an AFC team, then Dallas, the capital of football, surely can!"

There are other cities that might like an NFL franchise, including San Antonio, St. Louis, Toronto, and Orlando.

That does not bother Johnson.

"Jerry Jones owns the crown jewel of the NFL," Johnson tweeted. "I don’t think the Lakers or Yankees are bothered one bit by the existence of the Clippers or Mets. Cowboys are a stronger brand with a more global fan base than either of these two. You’re underestimating Jerry Jones AND DALLAS!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

You can bet nothing is going to happen on this front in the immediate future. But with the mayor of a major city openly courting the NFL will get the league’s attention.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero