Last Update December 10, 2016

Dallas Cowboys Tony Romo's Wife is Pregnant

By My Fox DFW | Fox News
DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Tony Romo (L) and television personality Candice Crawford, who have been married for five months, announced they were expecting a baby.

Tony Romo dropped a bombshell when a teen at a local high school asked him a question Tuesday morning.

When the youngster asked if Romo had any kids, the quarterback replied, "I got one on the way. My wife's pregnant."

Romo and former Miss Missouri and sports anchor Candice Crawford Romo were married five months ago.

Romo and receiver Miles Austin were at Ceder Hill High School to address the teens as part of the school's Red Ribbon drug prevention campaign.

Coincidentally, pregnancy rumors have surfaced this week for Romo's former girlfriend Jessica Simpson.

She has been photographed recently with a prominent baby bump.

