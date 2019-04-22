Dallas Cowboys laid a trap for a leaker and an executive just revealed how the operation went down

Former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt shared a story on social media Friday detailing how the front office put together traps to catch scouts leaking information to the press.

Brandt, who's in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, tweeted he and his personnel showed their draft board to a scout and it showed them taking linebacker Mike Junkin – who was coming out of Duke at the time.

“… Sometimes we'd lay traps for scouts we didn't trust. In 1987 we showed our board to a scout with us taking Mike Junkin, a LB we didn't like,” he wrote. “Two days later, Cowboys beat writer Jim Dent wrote story saying we were taking Junkin.”

He added: “Hook, line, stinker.”

The Cowboys ended up taking defensive tackle Danny Noonan with the No. 12 pick. Junkin was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 5 pick and was out of the league after the 1989 season.

Brandt’s story came in response to an NFL Network report that Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock sent their scouts home days before the draft. The Raiders are slated to pick fourth.