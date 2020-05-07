Dallas Cowboys 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Dallas Cowboys are among the favorites to win the division next season and make a run through the playoffs, and they have an easy schedule to excel against.

The Cowboys will face teams from the AFC North, AFC West, NFC North and NFC West during the 2020 regular season.

The only thing that’s over the Cowboys’ head going into the season is Dak Prescott’s contract situation. Once that is rectified, the team will be focused on recapturing the NFC East title.

Dallas returns Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott and DeMarcus Lawrence to the team. They also added a threat in CeeDee Lamb in the draft -- making the offense even scarier than it was in 2019.

Here’s who the Cowboys will be matching up against in 2020:

Home Opponents: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins.

Away Opponents: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 117-138-1

Here's the Cowboys' regular-season schedule:

Here's the Cowboys' preseason schedule:

