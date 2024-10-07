Dak Prescott engineers clutch touchdown drive to give Cowboys win over Steelers

Dak Prescott needed to redeem himself after an interception early in the fourth quarter sparked the Pittsburgh Steelers’ go-ahead touchdown drive.

With 4:56 left in the game, Prescott led the Cowboys on a 15-play, 70-yard drive that saw him throw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Holbert to take lead. Tolbert had DeShon Elliott hanging on him as he made the grab.

Dallas held Pittsburgh out of the end zone in the final 40 seconds and picked up a 20-17 victory. The Cowboys moved to 3-2 with the win.

Prescott – even with two crucial interceptions – was 29-of-42 with 352 passing yards. He had another touchdown pass to Rico Dowdle. Prescott’s interception to cornerback Joey Porter Jr. gave the Steelers new life.

Justin Fields led the Steelers on a 12-play, 63-yard drive. He threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Pat Freiermuth to take the lead. Pittsburgh’s defense, which played great for most of the game, couldn’t get off the field on the following drive.

Fields was 15-of-27 with 127 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He added 27 yards on the ground.

While there were clearly signs of a Steelers offense, the Cowboys’ defense played their opponents as tough as they could. They got to Fields three times and Pittsburgh was 3-of-12 on third downs. The Steelers only had 17 first downs in total.

Prescott connected with nine different receivers. Tolbert led the way with seven catches for 87 yards. CeeDee Lamb had five catches for 62 yards.

Pittsburgh fell to 3-2 on the season with the loss.