Czech soccer player Josef Sural dies in crash after two bus drivers fall asleep

A striker for a Turkish soccer club died Monday from injuries he sustained during a bus crash after an away match, team officials announced.

Josef Sural, a 28-year-old Czech Republic native, died at a hospital after he and six Aytemiz Alanyaspor teammates who were traveling in a private minibus were seriously injured during a crash on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, the team announced on Twitter.

The six other injured players were identified by Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency as Steven Caulker, Djalma Campos, Wanderson Baiano, Papiss Demba Cisse, Welinton Souza and Isaac Sackey. They were reportedly listed in stable condition.

The crash occurred following a 1-1 draw after the team’s away game in central Turkey against Kayserispor. The team’s chairman, Hasan Cavusoglu, said the crash occurred after the driver on the bus fell asleep about 3 miles outside the team’s home city of Alanya. There was reportedly a second driver on board, but he also fell asleep. The driver of the bus was detained and an investigation has been launched, according to Anadolu.

The rest of the team traveled on a team bus or made their own accommodations, BBC News reports.

Sural, who joined the team in January, is survived by a wife and two children, Anadolu reports. He debuted for the Czech Republic national team in 2013.

