Cubs' Venezuelan tank jumps into Rookie of the Year conversation while raking the baseball

The Chicago Cubs' lineup is filled with names that the eyes of every baseball fan immediately turn their attention to. When Alex Bregman, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner and Seya Suzuki make up your core, it's easy to overlook others, but Moisés Ballesteros is making it impossible to pass over his name.

The 22-year-old Venezuelan has been punishing baseballs in 2026. Ballesteros' presence at the plate is not only presenting a good problem for Chicago manager Craig Counsell, who needs to find him at-bats, but he's also very loudly entered the conversation for National League Rookie of the Year.

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Ballesteros appeared in 20 games for the Cubs a season ago, and looking back on things, he gave the world a bit of a preview of what may come in 2026 by hitting .298 and driving in 11 runs in 57 at-bats. But he has taken a ginormous leap so far this season.

While the sample size is still small with just 69 plate appearances this season, his numbers are eye-popping: .387 batting average, five home runs, 16 RBIs, 12 runs and an OPS of 1.144. If you narrow things down to just his last seven games, his batting average jumps to .444 across 18 total at-bats.

The Cubs' Monday night contest against the San Diego Padres presented a new challenge for Ballesteros as he made his first start behind the plate. It's fair to say he was comfortable with the added responsibilities, as he launched a grand slam in the top of the third inning on the first pitch he saw.

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The Cubs fell to the Padres 9-7 on Monday and have now lost three games in a row after putting together a 10-game winning streak earlier this month.

Speaking after the contest, Counsell alluded to Ballesteros potentially getting more action behind the plate, but sliding him in as the top designated hitter option isn't too bad of an idea either.

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"If things happen, it could be more often," Counsell said, according to The Athletic. "If things don’t happen, it’ll probably just be occasional. But being prepared — if it had to be more — is part of it."

Carson Kelly and Miguel Amaya have more or less split time behind the dish this season, and make for a very formidable one-two punch, but getting Ballesteros on the diamond as frequently as possible is a requirement at this point of the proceedings.