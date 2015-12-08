Cubs, right-hander Lackey finalize two-year contract

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Free-agent right-hander John Lackey and the Chicago Cubs have finalized a two-year contract.

The 37-year-old went 13-10 with a 2.77 ERA in 33 starts for NL Central champion St. Louis and started Game 4 of the NL Division Series at Wrigley Field, lasting just three innings in a season-ending 6-4 loss to Chicago.

The move reunites Lackey with former teammates Jon Lester and David Ross. Lackey, Lester and Ross helped the Red Sox win the World Series in 2013. Cubs executive Theo Epstein also was the general manager in Boston when Lackey signed as a free agent with the Red Sox in 2009.

Chicago, which announced the deal Tuesday, forfeits its first pick in June's amateur draft, the 28th overall. St. Louis gains a compensation-round pick.