Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Manchester United match after death of newborn: 'Your pain is our pain'

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be on the pitch Tuesday for Manchester United’s match against Liverpool as the star soccer player deals with the loss of his newborn son.

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced their devastating loss in a joint statement posted on social media Monday. Manchester United threw its support behind Ronaldo and his family in their time of need.

"Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time. As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy," the team’s editorial staff wrote on the club website.

Manchester United also offered their condolences on Twitter.

"Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano," the club tweeted.

"Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time."

Rodriguez had given birth to a twin boy and twin girl, but one of them died.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," their statement read.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angels. We will always love you."

Ronaldo and Rodriguez began a relationship in 2016. The couple, who have a child together, Alana Martina, announced they were expecting twins in October.

In addition to the children he shares with Rodriguez, Ronaldo has twins born via surrogate, Mateo and Eva Marie, and a son, Cristiano Jr.

Rodriguez is the subject of the reality TV series "I Am Georgina," which premiered on Netflix in January.

Ronaldo, 37, is in the middle of his second stint with Manchester United. He has 15 goals for the Red Devils in 26 Premier League matches.

The club beat Norwich City on Saturday 3-2.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.