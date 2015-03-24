Crisp Cassel gives Vikings strong start in 10-6 win over Raiders to open preseason

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Matt Cassel led a crisp touchdown drive with Minnesota's first team offense, and the Vikings broke in their temporary new home stadium by beating the Oakland Raiders 10-6 in the exhibition opener on Friday night.

Teddy Bridgewater relieved Cassel at quarterback after one series, and the rookie's first name was rhythmically chanted during his first two snaps by a crowd eager to see the first-round draft pick in action. Playing into the third quarter, Bridgewater's debut was mixed at best: 6 for 13 for 49 yards, two sacks and one fumble the Vikings recovered.

Matt Schaub's first time in silver and black wasn't exactly smooth, either. The latest attempt by the Raiders to stop the quarterback carousel from spinning, Schaub finished 3 for 7 for 21 yards.

___

Online:

AP NFL websites: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL