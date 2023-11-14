Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills

Cowboys' Trevon Diggs makes plea for brother's quick exit from Buffalo after tough loss vs Broncos

Stefon Diggs had his lowest production of the season in the Bills' loss to Denver

Paulina Dedaj
Published
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs made a plea to get his brother, Stefon Diggs, out of Buffalo following their latest loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday night. 

In a cryptic message posted on X, Diggs posted "Man 14 gotta get up outta there" after the Bills suffered a 24-22 loss to Denver when Buffalo got called for too many men on the field, giving way to Will Lutz’s successful 36-yard field goal attempt. 

Stefon Diggs warms up before a game

Stefon Diggs, #14 of the Buffalo Bills, warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium on Nov. 13, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. The Broncos beat the Bills 24-22. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Trevon Diggs, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury during practice, posted again on Monday morning, this time seemingly taking aim at quarterback Josh Allen. 

The Bills suffered their third loss in four weeks. On Monday night, they turned the ball over four times, with Allen throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble. 

Stefon Diggs shakes Josh Allen hand

Stefon Diggs, #14, and Josh Allen, #17 of the Buffalo Bills, talk on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium on Nov. 13, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Diggs had his worst night of the season, with just three receptions for 34 yards and no touchdowns. 

By comparison, Diggs currently leads the league with 102 targets and 73 receptions and is tied for second with seven receiving touchdowns. 

The Bills look unlikely to defend their AFC East title for a fourth consecutive season, and now could be in danger of missing the playoffs altogether for the first time since 2018.

Stefon Diggs avoids a tackle

Josey Jewell, #47 of the Denver Broncos, attempts to tackle Stefon Diggs, #14 of the Buffalo Bills, during the game at Highmark Stadium on Nov. 13, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. The Broncos beat the Bills 24-22. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

"I’m still confident. But it’s no secret. The clock’s ticking," Allen said after the game. "Got to have some urgency now,"

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.