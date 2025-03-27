Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb's signature 'nose wipe' celebration no longer permitted, NFL says

CeeDee Lamb's name is set to become synonymous with an NFL rule. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver's infamous "nose wipe" celebration was listed in Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(d) as one of the gestures that players will be prohibited from making during games going forward.

"Any violent gesture, which shall include but not be limited to a throat slash, simulating firing or brandishing a gun, or using the ‘nose wipe’ gesture, or an act that is sexually suggestive or offensive," the rule states.

The league sent the rules report to all 32 teams this week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Anyone who makes the gesture will be subject to a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Pro Football Talk reported that the nose-wiping act is associated with a gang and has been used to "indicate an individual is untrustworthy."

2025 NFL FREE AGENCY TRACKER: GIANTS ANNOUNCE RUSSELL WILSON SIGNING, TITANS ADD QB

Lamb reacted to the news by suggesting he would pivot to other in-game celebrations.

"smh, I have plenty in mind," the three-time All-Pro receiver wrote, along with an unamused face emoji, in a social media post in response to a report citing the "nose wipe."

The Cowboys selected Lamb in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he has used the gesture in the ensuing seasons. Lamb has been one of the most productive players at his position over the last five years.

He's recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past four seasons and has earned Pro Bowl honors for four consecutive years. Lamb missed two games last season, but finished the 2023 campaign with a career-high 1,749 receiving yards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas posted a 7-10 record last season. The Cowboys parted ways with Mike McCarthy after the season, and named Brian Schottenheimer as the team's next coach.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.