Cowboys select CeeDee Lamb with No. 17 pick of 2020 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys selected CeeDee Lamb, the former Oklahoma wide receiver, with the No. 17 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Lamb spent three years at Oklahoma and was regarded as one of the best wide receiver prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. Coming out of Foster High School in Texas, Lamb was a four-star recruit according to 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals, and Scout.

CEEDEE LAMB: 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE 2020 NFL DRAFT PROSPECT

Lamb is listed at 6-foot-2, 198 pounds. At the NFL Combine, he was measured as having 32 1/4-inch arms and 9 1/4-inch hands. Lamb ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, and had a 34.5 vertical jump.

As a senior, Lamb was a consensus All-American, as well as a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

Lamb had 62 receptions for 1,327 receiving yards with 14 touchdowns, which was tied for fifth in the nation.

NFL DRAFT ROUND 1 ORDER AND SELECTIONS

Lamb leaves Oklahoma with a host of accomplishments.

He ranks first at Oklahoma with 24 career catches of at least 40 yards and with six career games of at least 160 receiving yards. Lamb is second with 32 career receiving touchdowns, third with 3,292 career receiving yards, and he has 14-career 100-yard receiving games.

Lamb’s 19 yards per catch is the highest average in school history among players with at least 130 receptions.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Cowboys add to their weapons for quarterback Dak Prescott. Lamb, along with wide receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, and running back Ezekiel Elliott. Dallas arguably has one of the best set of skill-position players in the entire NFL.