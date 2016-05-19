Cowboys reportedly are making a push to host a future NFL Draft

The NFL appears to be open to the idea of moving the location of the annual NFL Draft, and the Dallas Cowboys apparently want in on the action.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are in talks with the league to host the 2018 NFL Draft at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The Cowboys' pitch also might include using AT&T Stadium or a both facilities to sweeten the proposal.

The Star, which is slated to open Aug. 27, includes a 12,000-seat indoor stadium.

"The potential for having the draft in Frisco at The Star is immeasurable, especially with an organization like the Cowboys behind it," Frisco Mayor Maher Maso said, via the Morning News. "We feel it would be a huge benefit to our community and, frankly, to the region. If you think about it, something on the caliber of the NFL draft is really regional in nature and will benefit all the communities in North Texas."

Chicago has played host to the NFL Draft the past two years. The league moved it out of New York, which hosted the event for 50 years, in part because of scheduling conflict with Radio City Music Hall that pushed the draft two weeks further into May.

The location of the 2017 draft is expected to be announced this summer. Philadelphia reportedly has made a push to be the host site in 2017, while Los Angeles and Denver also have reportedly shown interest in future drafts.