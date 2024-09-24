Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says it's 'very fair' to blame him for team's struggles

With a 1-2 start, finger-pointing has begun in Dallas.

For Jerry Jones, it's thumb-pointing.

Dallas lost its second consecutive game Sunday and has allowed the third-most points per game so far this season, prompting early panic.

A recent poll by WFAA-TV in Dallas says the team's owner, Jerry Jones, is most to blame for the horrendous start, with 70% of fans placing blame on him.

And Jones is wearing it on the chin.

"That's very fair," he acknowledged Tuesday to 105.3 The Fan. "It's well known that no decision is ultimately made here for what I either have acquiesced [to] or approved it. That's very fair.

"How could you think otherwise, whether it be who's out there coaching, whether it be who's out there playing, whether it be the stadium you're walking into? Whatever it is here, that's the way it is. Now, let me just say this. Do I have a huge amount of input in making those decisions? When they've done their homework, they're very influential input to me, and we've got a lot of people in the Dallas Cowboys that have done their input."

But Jones isn't ready to throw in the towel just yet. In fact, his confidence seems sky-high.

"I think we have a chance to improve on this, and that's the big thing," Jones said. "We're not hitting on all cylinders. If we were, that'd be real concerning."

There is good news and bad news for the Cowboys this week. The bad news is they have a short week, but the good news is they play the New York Giants, who the Cowboys have beaten in 13 of their last 17 matchups, including eight of their last nine.

But the Cowboys have allowed 467 yards on the ground their last two games, and Devin Singletary of the Giants is averaging 80 yards a game in that same span.

After facing the Giants at MetLife Stadium, the Cowboys face a tough stretch with Pittsburgh on the road, the Lions at home and then a road game at San Francisco.

