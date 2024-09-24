NFL legend Brett Favre announces he has Parkinson's disease

Brett Favre announced on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The Hall of Famer delivered the news at his congressional hearing on federal welfare reform.

"Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others," the 54-year-old said. "I’m sure you’ll understand, while it’s too late for me because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, this is also a cause dear to my heart."

Favre recently said he believes he suffered "thousands" of concussions during his playing career. Back in 2021, he encouraged parents to keep their children away from tackle football until the age of 14.

He even told OutKick last month that he suffered a head injury on his final play in the NFL.

During an appearance on "The Bubba Army" radio show in 2022, Favre discussed how concussions were less policed when he was at the peak of his career.

"Concussions happen all the time. You get tackled, and your head hits the turf, you see flashes of light or ringing in your ears, but you're able to play — that's a concussion," he explained.

Favre was at the hearing due to being linked to the Mississippi welfare scandal back in 2020. Favre has not been criminally charged, but the state of Mississippi is suing 38 people or companies in an attempt to recoup $24 million of $77 million in federal welfare money.

Favre, who helped raise money for a University of Southern Mississippi athletic facility, has denied knowing that a $5 million grant came from a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families welfare fund through the Mississippi Community Education Center.

Favre spent 16 of his 20 NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons and played with both the Jets and Vikings after his time in Green Bay.

He threw for 71,838 yards and 508 touchdowns, both of which rank fourth all-time. A true gunslinger, his 336 interceptions are also the most ever.

Fox News' Chantz Martin and Joe Morgan contributed to this report.

