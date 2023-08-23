Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gives shocking response to Sam Williams’ arrest

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ response to the recent arrest of second-year defensive end Sam Williams is about as bizarre as they come considering the circumstances.

Williams was arrested on Sunday on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to multiple reports, citing Frisco Police.

The Cowboys told Fox News Digital they were aware of the situation and are dealing with Williams directly while the legal process continues.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jones was also asked by reporters about Williams, and referenced how he dealt with an off-the-field issue last season, being cited for reckless driving after going 100 mph in a 55-mph zone that resulted in a car crash where he totaled his vehicle. He and the driver of the other vehicle didn’t suffer major injuries, but Williams did miss a game due to concussion protocol.

Jones’ response downplayed the seriousness of the matter.

COWBOYS' SAM WILLIAMS ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES SUNDAY AFTER RETURNING FROM PRESEASON GAME

"First of all, I’m seeing that he is, which is more often the case than not, this sounds a little hollow, but he is maturing," Jones said, via The Athletic.

"What was he going 66 mph (when he was arrested this year)? So, he’s 34 miles an hour less this year. Ninety-eight to 66, that’s improvement. We’ll keep working. We’ll get it down."

Jones doesn’t believe that Williams’ arrest will impact his availability for the team this season. Williams was present for the team’s practice on Tuesday.

"I don’t anticipate this impacting his time on the field," Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "And I do have all the details. There are some lessons to be learned there for everybody."

While Williams’ weapons charge is a misdemeanor, the controlled substance charge is a low-level felony.

Williams is subject to a fine or suspension for the incident, under the league’s personal conduct policy.

Williams returned to Texas early Sunday with the Cowboys following their preseason matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. He was arrested later that day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound edge rusher, a second-round pick out of Ole Miss in 2022, played in a reserve role for the Cowboys last season, totaling four sacks and 22 combined tackles with one forced fumble over 15 games.