Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' Sam Williams arrested on multiple charges Sunday after returning from preseason game: report

Williams was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was arrested Sunday on possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon charges, Frisco Police told ESPN. 

Williams returned to Texas early Sunday with the Cowboys following their preseason matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. He was arrested later that day, though he was present for the team’s Tuesday training camp practice. 

The unlawful carrying of a weapon falls under a Class A misdemeanor in Texas. And while it was initially reported that possession of marijuana was the charge against Williams, the charge is for a different controlled substance.

Sam Williams waits to rush

Sam Williams, #54 of the Dallas Cowboys, gets set against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Williams is subject to fine or suspension for the incident, under the league’s personal conduct policy. 

This isn’t the first time Williams, a second-round pick out of Ole Miss in the 2022 NFL Draft, has had an off-the-field issue. 

Williams was involved in a car accident where his vehicle ended up totaled near the Cowboys’ practice facility in December 2022. He would later be cited for misdemeanor reckless driving after driving 100 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone while weaving through traffic. 

Sam Williams rushes passer

Sam Williams, #54 of the Dallas Cowboys, battles with Taylor Decker, #68 of the Detroit Lions, at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Plano Police Department told Fox News Digital at the time that Williams had been driving near Texas State Highway 121 and Preston Road when his vehicle struck another vehicle while attempting a left turn. Both Williams and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to a hospital for treatment. 

Williams ended up missing a game for the Cowboys while in concussion protocol. 

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound edge rusher played in a reserve role for the Cowboys last season, totaling four sacks and 22 combined tackles with one forced fumble over 15 games. 

Sam Williams walks on field helmet off

Sam Williams, #54 of the Dallas Cowboys, walks onto the field against the Washington Commanders at AT&amp;T Stadium on October 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Cowboys did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.