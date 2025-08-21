Cowboys' Jerry Jones emphasizes 'art of the deal' message in Micah Parsons negotiations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones spoke about the team’s contract negotiations with star linebacker Micah Parsons during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning.

Jones spoke to co-hosts Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones about the ongoing standoff with Parsons. The pass rusher is in the final year of his rookie contract and as talks between the two parties have stalled, Parsons has requested a trade.

The billionaire Cowboys owner maintained that Parsons was a special player but the linebacker needed to know that he was just one piece of a bigger puzzle when it came to the team.

"Micah’s a great player, not a good player but a great player. He knows more than anyone that it’s a team thing," Jones said. "And so, I know everybody is tired of hearing this, but you got to put this puzzle together so that you can have some other people out there playing with Micah – that’s the art of the deal.

"And that’s what we’re trying to get done and we’re trying to make this thing work. We have all the appreciation for what he can mean for the years ahead. We’re proud to have him."

Despite the dispute, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was optimistic that Parsons would be with the team for its opening game against the defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4.

"I feel good about that, yeah," he said when asked if he thought Parsons would be suiting up Week 1, per The Dallas Morning News.

"I feel good that Micah is going to be out there against the Philadelphia Eagles."

Parsons has been at the Cowboys’ training camp facility in Oxnard, California, but he has been watching practices from the sideline. And though he’s been spotted next to Jones, talks between the star edge rusher’s representatives and the Cowboys’ front office have not progressed at all.

Parsons was asked about contract talks this past week at training camp, where he simply said, "My mouth is closed."