Dallas Cowboys
Published

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy gives pained reaction upon learning of Dak Prescott injury

Cooper Rush is expected to get the starting quarterback job in Dak Prescott's absense

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Dallas Cowboys were hit with the devastating news that Dak Prescott was going to be sidelined for a few weeks with a fractured right thumb.

At the end of the Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NBC broadcast caught team medical personnel telling Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy about Prescott’s diagnosis. McCarthy looked pained as soon as he heard the tough news.

McCarthy said in the postgame press conference that Prescott’s injury was "significant" and said the team would move forward with Cooper Rush as the starter. Rush started one game in his career; it came last year in a victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, #4, is hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett, #58, after throwing a pass in the second half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, #4, is hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett, #58, after throwing a pass in the second half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

McCarthy also faced criticism on social media for how the team performed against the Buccaneers. The team did not allow a touchdown until the second half but could not get the offense going at all.

TOM BRADY, BUCCANEERS CRUISE TO WIN OVER COWBOYS AS DAK PRESCOTT HAS OFFENSIVE TROUBLES

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sept. 11, 2022.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sept. 11, 2022. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

On 64 plays, the Cowboys only put together 244 yards of total offense. The team averaged 3.8 yards per play. Prescott was 14-for-29 with an interception before he exited with the injury. Ezekiel Elliott had 10 carries for 52 yards.

Dallas lost to Tampa Bay in last year’s season-opener as well, but the offense looked more put together.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, left, sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, #4, as Tony Pollard, #20, looks on in the second half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, left, sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, #4, as Tony Pollard, #20, looks on in the second half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Cowboys had not finished a game with only three points since Oct. 25, 2020 in a 25-3 loss to the Washington Football Team. It was two games after Prescott suffered the devastating ankle injury. Andy Dalton was thrust into the starting role when Prescott went down then.

