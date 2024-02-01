Cowboys' Micah Parsons appears to take aim at team's defensive coaching staff just before Dan Quinn's exit

Outspoken Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons delivered his first public comments about the team's disappointing first-round playoff exit.

Parson declined to speak to the media after the Cowboys' 48-32 playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers. But the three-time Pro Bowler described it as an "embarrassing and unacceptable" moment.

"It’s that you lose the way you do and at home," Parsons said during a recent edition of "The Edge with Micah Parsons" show. "We had talked about how much [better] we had played at home, how much it stood for us to be at home and then to go like that at home was completely embarrassing and unacceptable.

"I couldn’t even look at that loss or feel any type of way because of how embarrassed I felt. It took me a while to even show my face in public. I disappeared completely."

Earlier this week, longtime Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones declared that the organization plans to go "all in" for the 2024 season.

"I would anticipate — with looking ahead at our key contracts that we’d like to address — we will be all in," Jones said at the Senior Bowl, per team reporter Nick Harris.

At one point during the podcast, Parsons seemed to reference Jones’ recent comments, saying the Cowboys' roster lacked some talent in some key areas this past season.

"They’re talking about we’re going all-in this year and that’s what I would hope for. … I hope that we go all-in, and I hope we go out and get the players we’re missing because we didn’t do that this year," he said. "I hope that we challenge ourselves, become better and become greater for us."

Parsons also suggested that, at times, the Cowboys defensive coaching staff failed to put him in the best position in games.

"We were just outperformed, outschemed, however you want to put it," Parsons said.

"Like, they had an answer for everything. And people saying, ‘Well, why didn’t you go to linebacker? Because, you know, ‘They said you could stop the run.’ Well, guess what? The packages are in for me to go to linebacker.

"There’s multiple packages, multiple variations, but I can only play what is called. Whatever the call is, whatever personnel they’re putting on. I’m not putting out personnel. I’m not putting out the calls. Nothing’s coming from me. So, you could put that wherever you want to be or wherever you want to put it, but they’re not coming from me."

Parsons' remarks came just one day before his defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, reportedly accepted the Washington Commanders' head coaching job. Quinn was the defensive play-caller in Dallas the past three seasons. He was largely credited with building the Cowboys' defensive unit as one of the best in the NFL.

Parsons appeared to thrive under Quinn’s guidance. He finished the 2023 campaign with a career-best 14 sacks. Parsons did not register any sacks in the playoff game against Green Bay.