Ex-Cowboys star Marion Barber III 'down and out bad,' Dez Bryant says

NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed some concern for former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III on Thursday as he shared a highlight reel of the player on social media.

Bryant tweeted he was watching the video and couldn’t even get to enjoy it because of how Barber is doing in real life.

"As I watch this video and me knowing exactly how Marion barber life is going right now today is why I built @personalcorner .... I can’t even enjoy it because he’s down and out bad...we are just a stat and moments to most people..." Bryant wrote.

Bryant vowed with his new endeavor, Personal Corner, to take care of athletes. The company aims to "unleash limitless potential, in the game and outside."

Barber played seven years in the NFL, six for the Cowboys, between 2005 and 2011.

He was a Pro Bowler for the first and only time in 2007. He had 975 rushing yards on 204 attempts with 10 touchdowns and didn’t start a game for Dallas that season as he split time with Julius Jones. Barber finished his career with 4,780 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns.

He retired from the NFL before the start of the 2012 season. He played the 2011 season with the Chicago Bears.

Bryant didn’t specify what was going on with Barber.

Barber was arrested in 2019 on two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief over a 2018 incident where he was alleged to have damaged cars, according to the Dallas Morning News. In 2014, Barber was in custody in a separate incident and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.