Cowboys legend Michael Irvin reveals wife, 58, has early-onset Alzheimer’s

Michael Irvin and his wife, Sandy, have been married for over 30 years

Paulina Dedaj
Published
Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin revealed this week that his wife of 34 years, Sandy, has Alzheimer’s disease.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer, 58, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that his wife, also 58, has been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s and that she’s been dealing with the disease for five or six years. 

Former football player Michael Irvin and wife Sandy attend a special screening of "The Longest Yard" May 24, 2005 in New York City.  

Former football player Michael Irvin and wife Sandy attend a special screening of "The Longest Yard" May 24, 2005 in New York City.   (Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Irvin told the outlet that his wife, who now requires round-the-clock care and a live-in caretaker, will remain in the family home. 

"If anyone has earned the right to stay in her house, MY WIFE HAS!!!," he said in a text to the Star-Telegram. "That I shall honor. No matter what it takes."

Former NFL Network personality Michael Irvin broadcasts from the field during the NFL Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, early-onset Alzheimer's (also known as younger-onset) impacts people younger than 65, and symptoms can develop as young as 30. 

The couple began dating during his college football days at Miami and will celebrate their 34th wedding anniversary later this month, according ProFootballTalk.

Commentator Michael Irvin on camera before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 30, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

In a post on Instagram celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary, Irvin said "Thank God for 33yrs of marriage and 38yrs total with the greatest BLESSING and GIFT he has ever BESTOWED on me." 

