Cowboys' Jerry Jones wants star wide receiver back in 2026 and beyond

George Pickens shined once again for the Dallas Cowboys as he put together another incredible game to help the team solidify a comeback victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Pickens had nine catches for 146 yards and a touchdown. He helped extend the Cowboys’ final drive and set up kicker Brandon Aubrey for a 42-yard game-winning field goal. Dallas won the game 24-21, after being down 21-0 in the second quarter.

Dallas acquired Pickens in the offseason from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a thorn in the Steelers’ side before the Cowboys took a flyer on him and traded a 2026 third-round draft pick and a 2027 sixth-round draft pick for him.

It’s turned out to be more boom than bust. So much so, that team owner Jerry Jones touted Pickens’ abilities and what he’s meant to the team.

"George has been such an integral part of our story, and he has his story, to a degree that's our story," Jones said, via the team’s website. "I'm so proud for him. Everybody on this team is, and he certainly has absolutely been the difference as we've played over the last two weeks… it's something when you've got [CeeDee Lamb] and Pickens."

Jones added that he would want Pickens to be back with the Cowboys in 2026 and beyond.

"Of course, of course," Jones added. "We are proud to have him and I don't even want to play games with it. We'd love to have him on the team. By the way, I'd love to have [Lamb] on the team. And I know what we're asking around here, but we sure like the way the combination is really letting us execute on offense.

"I'm proud he's having the season he's having. It exceeds anything we could have hoped for."

Pickens already has career-highs in receptions (67) and touchdown catches (8) this season. He has 1,054 receiving yards and is on the verge of setting a new career mark in that statistical category. He had 1,140 receiving yards in 2023 with the Steelers.

Dallas is 5-5-1 so far. The Cowboys are first in yards gained and fourth in points scored.