George Pickens looking ahead after Steelers trade him to Cowboys: 'I’m glad to be here in Dallas'

George Pickens is now a member of the Dallas Cowboys after a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers became official Thursday.

The 24-year-old polarizing receiver spoke with reporters on a conference call Thursday, saying he found out about the trade via social media.

NFL fans were using Pickens’ old NFL Draft reaction to share the news.

"I found out when everyone else found out," Pickens said, via CBS Sports. "I feel great. I like the mojo here. I like the swag. There's a lot of new players I've been meeting. I feel like they have a good thing going, for sure."

Pickens added he didn’t request a trade out of Pittsburgh despite rumors throughout the offseason. Steelers fans started speculating when Pickens was no longer following the team on Instagram.

COWBOYS, STEELERS AGREE TO TRADE FOR GEORGE PICKENS

He also posted a picture of himself standing with Tom Brady, part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

"This game is just as much a business as it is football," Pickens said. "It’s kind of like out of my control. I’m glad to be here in Dallas and able to continue the winning culture that they have."

While Pickens was arguably the best receiving option for Pittsburgh the past three seasons, head coach Mike Tomlin publicly called Pickens out after taunting and unsportsmanlike penalties. Pickens also got into arguments with fans in the stands.

"You just have to grow up, man," Tomlin said last season. "It’s an emotional game. These divisional games are big. He has a target on his back because he’s George. He understands that, but he has to grow up. He has to grow up in a hurry."

Tomlin made those comments after the Steelers' 44-38 win on the road in Week 13, when Pickens was assessed taunting and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

While Pickens understands his past actions open him up to criticism, he’s ready for the next chapter of his career.

"I feel like everybody in the world is working on growing on their bettering of their self," he said. I feel like growth for me is taking a great direction in me coming to the Cowboys."

