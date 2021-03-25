Cowboys' Jerry Jones makes $20M donation to National Medal of Honor Museum

Jerry Jones made a very generous donation to the National Medal of Honor Museum on Thursday.

Jones, the Dallas Cowboys owner, president, and general manager, made the $20 million donation on National Medal of Honor Day, which recognizes the people who have been granted the nation’s high award: the Medal of Honor.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Anyone who is successful in business has at times stood on the shoulders of others," Jones said in a press release. "Never in my life have I had the opportunity to stand beside those who have given so much for the defense of freedom and our way of life. Medal of Honor recipients represent the very best of America and the values to which all heroes aspire. Supporting this project is a privilege."

According to the release, Jones’ contribution will bring the museum one step closer to beginning construction in Arlington, Texas, in the next year, and the doors will be opened in 2024.

Jones’ daughter, Charlotte Jones, currently serves as the museum’s chair of the board.

NFL PLAYER STOPS SEXUAL ASSAULT AT ARIZONA PARK, HONORED WITH OUTSTANDING SERVICE AWARD BY POLICE

"This is an incredible opportunity for us to take this moment to recognize the bravest of the brave in our country," Charlotte Jones said in a video posted on the Cowboys Twitter page. "And for us to be able to be involved in this uniquely American project to take their stories, their experiences, and tell them in a way that we understand the values on which they stand in order to achieve and to commit the acts that they did to protect our country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a day to honor them. This is a day to remember them… This is our day to say thank you."

With the donation from the Jones family, the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation has surpassed $70 million in total funds giving extra life to the project in Arlington.