Cowboys face ridicule as stadium blurs score in social media post amid worst home loss since 1988

The Dallas Cowboys took a major loss on the field as the team failed to muster any touchdowns in their 47-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday evening.

To make matters worse, they also faced a round of ridicule on social media.

AT&T Stadium posted the announced attendance on its social media account. More than 93,600 fans flocked to Arlington, Texas, to see the game. The Lions’ social media account and NFL fans noticed the scoreboard was blurred out.

The blurring appeared to be a trend for the stadium’s X account.

AT&T Stadium blurred the score of the Cowboys’ game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 22 and posted a picture further back from the scoreboard when the team played the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 15. Dallas lost both of those games.

On team owner Jerry Jones’ 82nd birthday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions as Dallas suffered the worst home loss since 1988. The Cowboys became the first team since at least 2000 to trail by 14 or more points at halftime in four consecutive games at home, playoffs included.

"I’m not a guy to hit the panic button," Prescott said. "You never prepare for that or think that can happen the way it did today, here at home, again. Now dropping three at home, a place that we’ve been great."

Lions quarterback Jared Goff had three touchdown passes and David Montgomery rushed for two more.

The Cowboys fell to 3-3.