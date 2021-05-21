Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott issued citations after his dog sends two people to the hospital: reports

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is in trouble again because of his dogs after two people were hospitalized on Thursday after his rottweiler got loose and bit them, according to a report.

Frisco Animal Services, a division of the local police department, reported to the Starwood neighborhood at around 9:30 a.m. over reports of "three loose dogs," the Dallas Morning News reported, citing law enforcement.

PATRIOTS’ CAM NEWTON IS ‘GONNA HAVE TO BEAT OUT YOUNG GUN’ MAC JONES, JULIAN EDELMAN SAYS

The animals were eventually caught but not before one -- a rottweiler belonging to Elliott -- was able to bite two people sending them to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The NFL star was given three animal-at-large citations and the dog involved in the attacks was kept for a 10-day quarantine, according to the report.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

TMZ Sports reported that police have launched an investigation into the incident and could charge Elliot based on their findings.

He was previously sued by a woman in 2020 after she claimed she went to his home in Frisco to clean his pool on March 11 where she was "ambushed" by his three dogs. She claimed the dogs bit her several times and that she needed surgery to repair her forearm.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An attorney for Elliot denied any wrongdoing at the time the lawsuit was filed.

"Ezekiel was in no way negligent in connection with the alleged incident and intends to vigorously defend the lawsuit," he said.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.