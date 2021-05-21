Patriots' Cam Netwon is 'gonna have to beat out the young gun' Mac Jones, Julian Edelman says

The New England Patriots quarterback situation is beginning to heat up after rookie Mac Jones received rave reviews from training camp this week and former star wide receiver Julian Edelman can see that being a challenge for Cam Newton .

Edelman said on The Michael Irvin Podcast Thursday that while Newton is a talented quarterback, he’s going to be challenged by one of the top signal-callers in this year’s draft class.

PATRIOTS ‘BLOWN AWAY’ BY MAC JONES AT ROOKIE MINICAMP: REPORT

"Cam works hard. Now we gotta see if he can work smart, in the right areas, and if he does that he’s gonna give himself an opportunity to do well," Edelman said.

"You know but, he’s also gonna have to beat out the young gun. Cause the young gun is there, little Mac Attack. This kid, you know, that’s a first-round draft pick, that’s like a real first-round draft pick."

Newton struggled to find his footing in his first season with the Patriots. He totaled 2,657 yards for just eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 games. He did, however, rush for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Patriots re-signed Newton to another one-year deal and reaffirmed his commitment to him as the starter even after Jones’ drafting. But all that good change in the next few months.

According to reports this week, Jones has been "amazing" and coaches and teammates have been "blown away" by his leadership and skills on the field.

During the 2020 season, as the starter for the Crimson Tide , Jones set an FBS record with a 77.4 completion percentage. He also led the nation with a school-record 4,500 passing yards and threw for 41 touchdowns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones was recognized as a first-team All-American and he won the Davey O'Brien Award as the country’s top quarterback.

If he keeps it up on the pro field, Jones could give Newton a run for his money.