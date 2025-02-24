Cowboys eye quarterback in upcoming draft, team exec says

Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones suggested on Monday the team would use the upcoming NFL Draft to prioritize depth at the quarterback position.

Dak Prescott suffered two devastating injuries over the last five seasons, and it left the Cowboys in the lurch as far as backup quarterbacks have gone. Cooper Rush, Trey Lance and Andy Dalton were not the answers to replace him. When Prescott was healthy, the Cowboys operated as one of the best teams in the NFL. They had at least 12 wins from 2021 to 2023.

Jones, who is in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, told reporters that developing a young quarterback behind Prescott is something the organization will look to address.

"You know, I think one of our goals is to get a young quarterback in the draft," Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. "I don’t know where that’s going to be.

"That’s why we gave a (fourth-round pick) for Trey. It seems like all the quarterbacks, even guys we have in the fourth round, go in the first. They always go so much higher than what you think."

The Cowboys acquired Lance from the San Francisco 49ers before the 2023 season, but he played sparingly, if at all. Rush signed with the Cowboys in 2017 and has regularly been used as the QB2 option for most of his career in Dallas. He was briefly with the New York Giants in 2020.

The draft will feature a bunch of quarterbacks most college football fans will know.

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are expected to be taken within the first six picks of the draft. Jalen Milore, Kyle McCord, Jaxson Dart, Quinn Ewers and Riley Leonard are some of the players that could fall to the Cowboys.