Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Dallas Cowboys
Published

Dallas Cowboys' Daniel Ross arrested on drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Texas

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 8

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 8 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Daniel Ross was arrested on drug and gun charges Wednesday in Texas, police said.

Ross, who is on injured reserve, was charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon, Frisco police said. Authorities didn’t provide more details behind the arrest.

JIMMY GAROPPOLO SAYS HE CALLED ERIN ANDREWS ‘BABY’ BECAUSE HE WAS ‘EXCITED’ ABOUT 49ERS VICTORY

The 26-year-old was initially stopped for playing music out of his car too loud, TMZ Sports reported, citing a police report. The officer reportedly said in the document that he pulled Ross over because of the noise and because he had temporary plates on the car.

Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco say Cowboys defensive lineman Daniel Ross has been arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco say Cowboys defensive lineman Daniel Ross has been arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (Frisco Police Department via AP)

The officer said he smelled a “strong odor” of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and before the car was searched Ross told the officer there was a handgun inside, TMZ Sports reported. The officer reportedly discovered a Springfield XD 9mm handgun and .12 ounces of weed in the car.

CLEVELAND BROWNS' FREDDIE KITCHENS DOESN'T 'LOOK AT STATS' WHEN IT COMES TO STRUGGLING BAKER MAYFIELD

According to an arrest video, obtained by TMZ Sports, Ross told the officer there was weed and a gun in the car because he and his friends brought marijuana to the gun range the day prior. The officer chided Ross for doing that.

“I'm assuming if you play for the Cowboys, you've got a lot to lose,” the officer said. “I mean, you've got to think about those things!”

Ross is in his second season with the Cowboys. He played 13 games last year in a backup role. He had 14 tackles and one sack. He joined Dallas in 2017 off the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Cowboys didn’t comment on the arrest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_