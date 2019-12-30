Cowboys' Dak Prescott finishes 1 yard short of team passing record, Jerry Jones calls it heartbreaking

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott finished the season with a solid game in a blowout victory over the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Prescott finished 23-for-33 with 303 passing yards and four touchdown passes in the 47-16 win. He finished the season with 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes – both career-high numbers.

The fourth-year quarterback came within one yard of Tony Romo’s passing-yards record, a mark the retired quarterback set during the 2012 season. Prescott was also seven touchdowns short of Romo’s 36 touchdown passes in a season, which he set in 2007.

Prescott and Romo are the only two Cowboys quarterbacks to throw for more than 4,000 yards. The two top marks were set in seasons which the Cowboys went 8-8 and missed the playoffs.

“It really breaks my heart that Dak didn’t get that record — by what, a yard? A yard,” Jones said after the game, according to Pro Football Talk. “I would’ve gone out there and run a route for him at that time to get that yard. He deserves that. And I like the boy who’s got the record.”

Prescott said he didn’t realize he had the mark until the end of the game.

“I didn’t know that until I pretty much figured out that the Eagles had won,” Prescott said. “So I got all of that together at once. But I didn’t make the playoffs and I deserve to be second. As I’ve said, I don’t play the game for stats. I play the game to win. So I’m OK with being there, being one yard short of him. It’s fine.”

Jones will have a decision to make on whether to pay Prescott this offseason. He could become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year.