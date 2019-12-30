49ers' George Kittle pays homage to Jimmy Garoppolo with T-shirt after NFC West victory

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle capped off a big win against the Seattle Seahawks to win the NFC West division and claim a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs with a fantastic T-shirt.

Kittle wore a black shirt with white lettering that paid homage to his teammate Jimmy Garoppolo.

The shirt read: “Feels great, baby.”

Garoppolo was caught in an awkward situation after a win over the Arizona Cardinals earlier this season. He was accused of making a pass at FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews when she asked him how it felt to keep his winning streak going. Garoppolo, replied “It feels great, baby. Happy Halloween.”

He was accused of shooting his shot at Andrews – who is married to former NHL player Jarret Stoll.

Garoppolo later explained that he didn’t mean it in a flirting way.

“I didn't expect it to blow up like that. It is what it is. I was excited. 8-0, baby,” he said, adding that he says “baby” to his teammates hundreds of times a day.

Kittle finished his third season in the NFL with 85 catches for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games. He earned a Pro Bowl selection for the second straight season.

San Francisco finishes the season 13-3 and with an NFC West division title for the first time since 2012.