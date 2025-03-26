Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' Dak Prescott gets caught up in wild trade rumor weeks before draft

Prescott signed an extension last year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Why the Cowboys need to draft Dak Prescott's replacement this offseason | The Facility Video

Why the Cowboys need to draft Dak Prescott's replacement this offseason | The Facility

Chase Daniel dives into whether the Dallas Cowboys should draft Dak Prescott's replacement in this year's draft or not.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was caught up in a wild trade rumor on Wednesday with weeks to go before the NFL Draft.

Cleveland-based sports broadcaster Bruce Drennan put the rumor out into the atmosphere when he said on his show that the Cleveland Browns were negotiating a trade for the veteran quarterback.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dak Prescott runs

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs the ball against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Nov. 3, 2024. (Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

"Get ready for this one," he said on his show. "I got a pretty darn good source within the Browns’ organization – a couple. I heard, since our last show, that part of the reason why Myles Garrett was so willing to sign this extension – yeah, money, money, money – the Browns are negotiating as we speak with the Dallas Cowboys for a trade for Dak Prescott."

Drennan added that Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II and draft picks would be a part of the deal.

Social media quickly buzzed about the deal, but the money didn’t appear to add up on the surface.

CIARA CELEBRATES RUSSELL WILSON'S GIANTS DEAL WITH THROWBACK PICTURE: 'NEW YORK STATE OF MIND!'

Dak Prescott fires the ball

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass against the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Oct. 6, 2024. (Barry Reeger-Imagn Images)

The Browns have just over $18 million in cap space left for 2025, according to Over the Cap.

Prescott’s cap hit for the 2025 season is $52.9 million this season alone, according to Spotrac. He will have a cap hit of $76.5 million in 2026 and around $70 million in 2027. Unless the Cowboys were willing to eat some of that money after they agreed to a four-year, $240 million extension with him last season, the trade may not match up in either team's favor.

Additionally, Prescott is one of the few players who has a full no-trade clause.

Yahoo Sports reported later there was no trade in the works and there have been no trade talks around Prescott.

Kevin Stefanski and Deshaun Watson

Quarterback Deshaun Watson talks with coach Kevin Stefanski at a 2022 minicamp session. (Phil Masturzo/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Browns appear slated to try to go with Deshaun Watson as the starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Cleveland has the No. 2 pick in the draft and could find themselves with the opportunity to select either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders if the team really wanted a QB.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.