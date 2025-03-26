Cowboys' Dak Prescott gets caught up in wild trade rumor weeks before draft

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was caught up in a wild trade rumor on Wednesday with weeks to go before the NFL Draft.

Cleveland-based sports broadcaster Bruce Drennan put the rumor out into the atmosphere when he said on his show that the Cleveland Browns were negotiating a trade for the veteran quarterback.

"Get ready for this one," he said on his show. "I got a pretty darn good source within the Browns’ organization – a couple. I heard, since our last show, that part of the reason why Myles Garrett was so willing to sign this extension – yeah, money, money, money – the Browns are negotiating as we speak with the Dallas Cowboys for a trade for Dak Prescott."

Drennan added that Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II and draft picks would be a part of the deal.

Social media quickly buzzed about the deal, but the money didn’t appear to add up on the surface.

The Browns have just over $18 million in cap space left for 2025, according to Over the Cap.

Prescott’s cap hit for the 2025 season is $52.9 million this season alone, according to Spotrac. He will have a cap hit of $76.5 million in 2026 and around $70 million in 2027. Unless the Cowboys were willing to eat some of that money after they agreed to a four-year, $240 million extension with him last season, the trade may not match up in either team's favor.

Additionally, Prescott is one of the few players who has a full no-trade clause.

Yahoo Sports reported later there was no trade in the works and there have been no trade talks around Prescott.

The Browns appear slated to try to go with Deshaun Watson as the starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Cleveland has the No. 2 pick in the draft and could find themselves with the opportunity to select either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders if the team really wanted a QB.