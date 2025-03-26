Ciara celebrates Russell Wilson's Giants deal with throwback picture: 'New York state of mind!'

Grammy Award-winning artist Ciara called her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, her "greatest inspiration" after it was reported that the Super Bowl champion had signed with the New York Giants on a one-year deal.

The popular singer-songwriter took to social media on Tuesday and shared Wilson’s Instagram Story that pictured MetLife Stadium with the caption "Been here before… can’t wait to do it again."

In another post, Ciara shared a photo of Wilson from his time with the New York Yankees.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"New York State of Mind! My greatest inspiration," she wrote in the post, tagging Wilson.

Wilson had a promising career in professional baseball, and in 2018 he suited up for the Yankees during spring training.

Wilson is back in New York after agreeing to terms with the Giants on a one-year deal worth up to $21 million with $10.5 million guaranteed on Tuesday, one source told The Associated Press.

SUPER BOWL CHAMPION RUSSELL WILSON, GIANTS REACH AGREEMENT ON ONE-YEAR CONTRACT: REPORT

The move marks Wilson’s fourth team in five years. Last season, he helped the Steelers reach the playoffs, finishing his lone season in Pittsburgh with 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes, and five interceptions.

The signing followed another for the Giants, who brought on veteran quarterback Jameis Winston last week on a two-year deal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But the Giants are still reportedly eyeing quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the draft next month with the third overall pick.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.