Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb clears up rumors about why he, teammate were benched vs Raiders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb opened up about why he and teammate George Pickens were benched for the first drive of the team’s blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lamb explained that he and Pickens were out late at a Las Vegas casino and were disciplined for returning past curfew. The wide receiver also said he wanted to refute reports on social media that he was seen throwing up at the casino the morning before the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"That’s a disrespect to even suggest that," Lamb said, via The Dallas Morning News. "I know how to hold my liquor."

Regardless of the benching, Lamb and Pickens had themselves a dynamite game.

Pickens had nine catches for 144 yards and a 37-yard touchdown catch. Lamb had five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. Their touchdowns helped contribute to Dak Prescott’s incredible game as he was 25-of-33 with 268 passing yards and four touchdown passes.

2025 NFL ODDS: MYLES GARRETT IN RANGE OF SINGLE-SEASON SACKS RECORD

Pickens, who was acquired by the Cowboys in the offseason from the Pittsburgh Steelers, has had a terrific year in Dallas. He has 58 catches for 908 yards and seven touchdowns, as he’s pacing for his best season yet as a pro.

Lamb missed a couple of games with an injury. He has 40 catches for 557 yards and two touchdown catches.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cowboys, despite their stunning trade of Micah Parsons, are still hanging around playoff contention and have a big game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Dallas will enter the game 4-5-1 and Philadelphia will be at 8-2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.